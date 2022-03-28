Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.69

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.69 and last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 2861053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Tailwind Two Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84.
Tailwind Two Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:TWNT)
Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
