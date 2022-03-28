Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.69

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.69 and last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 2861053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Tailwind Two Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get Tailwind Two Acquisition alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWNT. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $9,379,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Tailwind Two Acquisition by 498.8% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 806,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 671,762 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,945,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,592,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Tailwind Two Acquisition by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:TWNT)

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind Two Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind Two Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.