Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $106.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $97.62 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

