Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $106.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $97.62 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $790,585,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 221.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,581,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226,075 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,628,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117,716 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 697.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,823,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,455 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,683,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,754 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

