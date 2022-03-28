Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TTM traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.43. 1,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Tata Motors has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.24.

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tata Motors will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,367 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,032,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,846,000 after purchasing an additional 32,278 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tata Motors by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,520,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tata Motors by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 77,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tata Motors by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after acquiring an additional 574,384 shares during the last quarter.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

