TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

TCG BDC has decreased its dividend by 4.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TCG BDC has a payout ratio of 79.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect TCG BDC to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $14.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. TCG BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 20,990 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 105,354 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 33,298 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TCG BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

