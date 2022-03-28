TCW Group Inc. Has $15.25 Million Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 648,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,403 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $15,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 10.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 169,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLVT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.41. 74,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,930,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clarivate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.