TCW Group Inc. Has $21.93 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $21,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 13,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $11.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $501.91. 8,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,760. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $511.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $582.12. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $411.93 and a 12 month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.67.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

