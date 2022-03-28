TCW Group Inc. Makes New $873,000 Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,421,000 after purchasing an additional 631,466 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,172,000 after purchasing an additional 333,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,744,000 after purchasing an additional 150,633 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,280,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,589,000 after purchasing an additional 162,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

NYSE K traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.55. The company had a trading volume of 38,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.47. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

