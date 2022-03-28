TCW Group Inc. Sells 1,478 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,301,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,536,000 after purchasing an additional 124,088 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,983,000 after purchasing an additional 756,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $723,046,000 after acquiring an additional 602,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,974,000 after buying an additional 465,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,704,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,001,000 after buying an additional 137,606 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.66. 138,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,189,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average of $68.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $82.41.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.