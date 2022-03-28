TCW Group Inc. Sells 23,226 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 23,226 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.9% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $357,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.32 on Monday, reaching $220.50. 584,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,973,063. The stock has a market cap of $600.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.84. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FB shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

