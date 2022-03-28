TCW Group Inc. Takes $1.49 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 33,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 41,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,894,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,591. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.89. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.37 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.90.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

