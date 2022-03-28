TCW Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 119,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 41,611 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 88,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 136,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NYSE FSK remained flat at $$22.65 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 21,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,471. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.13%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

