Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Shares of ERIC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.06. 8,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,271,288. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 24.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a SEK 125 target price (up from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

