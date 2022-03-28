Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) vs. Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Critical Contrast

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.5% of Telos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of Telos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Telos and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telos -18.30% -19.34% -13.60% Creative Realities 1.26% 2.54% 1.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Telos and Creative Realities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telos 0 2 4 0 2.67 Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telos currently has a consensus target price of $17.79, suggesting a potential upside of 83.55%. Given Telos’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Telos is more favorable than Creative Realities.

Risk and Volatility

Telos has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 3.6, suggesting that its stock price is 260% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telos and Creative Realities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telos $242.43 million 2.67 -$43.13 million ($0.67) -14.46 Creative Realities $18.44 million 0.56 -$16.84 million $0.02 42.80

Creative Realities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telos. Telos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Creative Realities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Creative Realities beats Telos on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telos (Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending software-as-a-service and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

About Creative Realities (Get Rating)

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

