Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Price Target Cut to CHF 95

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Temenos from CHF 165 to CHF 135 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.64.

Shares of Temenos stock opened at $101.69 on Monday. Temenos has a one year low of $81.96 and a one year high of $170.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.41 and its 200 day moving average is $127.56.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

