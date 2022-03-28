Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TER. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $124.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.77. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

