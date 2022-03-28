Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TEVA. Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.60.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

