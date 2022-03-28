TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
TFI International stock traded down C$0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$130.76. The stock had a trading volume of 35,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,028. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$128.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$133.85. TFI International has a one year low of C$90.30 and a one year high of C$148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
TFII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on TFI International from C$153.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$135.07.
About TFI International (Get Rating)
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
