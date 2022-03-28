TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$131.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$128.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$133.85. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$89.63 and a 12 month high of C$148.63.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.16, for a total transaction of C$1,301,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,191,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$545,515,007.76. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,031,850 over the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TFI International from C$153.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.07.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

