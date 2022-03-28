TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$131.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$128.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$133.85. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$89.63 and a 12 month high of C$148.63.
In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.16, for a total transaction of C$1,301,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,191,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$545,515,007.76. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,031,850 over the last ninety days.
TFI International Company Profile (Get Rating)
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
