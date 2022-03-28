The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,238,000 after purchasing an additional 291,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $2,977,684.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 501,446 shares of company stock valued at $30,644,888. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.53 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $266.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.74.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.