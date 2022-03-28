The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,224,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,670 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $131,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,450,000 after buying an additional 19,139,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 231.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,673 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 26.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,178,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.92. 11,284,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,095,914. The firm has a market cap of $268.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,446 shares of company stock valued at $30,644,888 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

