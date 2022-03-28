The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $90.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $102.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.27.

PI opened at $64.53 on Monday. Impinj has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 2.41.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,374,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $138,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,761 shares of company stock worth $4,214,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $950,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,295,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

