The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Target Price to $6.00

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.50 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZY. HSBC upgraded shares of Zymergen from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymergen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymergen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.18.

Shares of Zymergen stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. Zymergen has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $313.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32.

Zymergen ( NASDAQ:ZY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.03. Zymergen had a negative net margin of 2,160.81% and a negative return on equity of 451.58%. Analysts expect that Zymergen will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Zachariah Serber sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $27,338.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,459 shares of company stock valued at $567,114.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zymergen by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zymergen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,563,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after purchasing an additional 91,260 shares during the last quarter. Data Collective II GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 4th quarter worth about $16,383,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zymergen by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 336,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zymergen by 605.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,995 shares during the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

