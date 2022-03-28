The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 110.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 50.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOS opened at $71.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $71.50.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

