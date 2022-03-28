The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Short Interest Update

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the February 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The New Ireland Fund by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in The New Ireland Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in The New Ireland Fund by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in The New Ireland Fund by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in The New Ireland Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRL traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,315. The New Ireland Fund has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

