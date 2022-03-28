The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Reduced by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $152.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $369.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

