The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Downgraded by Barclays to “Underweight”

Barclays downgraded shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating) to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has GBX 70 ($0.92) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 75 ($0.99).
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RTN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.65) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.11) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 122 ($1.61).
LON RTN opened at GBX 63.50 ($0.84) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £485.80 million and a P/E ratio of -11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 93.46. The Restaurant Group has a one year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 140 ($1.84).
The Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
