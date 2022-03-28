The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Southern by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Southern by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Southern by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 37,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,174 shares of company stock worth $3,799,726. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $70.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.37. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $70.93.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

