The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk stock opened at $65.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.65. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 229.65, a P/E/G ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.22.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,466. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.