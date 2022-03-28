The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.32.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Western Union by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Western Union by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 4.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,160,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,520. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66. Western Union has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Western Union announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

