Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is $0.01. Theravance Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($1.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,772,000 after buying an additional 583,752 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $36,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $25,201,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $18,500,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 346,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.57. 455,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,812. The company has a market cap of $714.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

