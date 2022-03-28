TheStreet Downgrades REV Group (NYSE:REVG) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.04.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $878.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.47. REV Group has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $22.23.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.44 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.92%. REV Group’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in REV Group by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in REV Group by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in REV Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in REV Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in REV Group by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

