TheStreet Lowers Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:LILA opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,399,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 1,445.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 246,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 230,811 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,379,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,749,000 after buying an additional 198,955 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1,110.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 168,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 154,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 60.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 152,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

