THETA (THETA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $273.57 Million

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. THETA has a market cap of $5.25 billion and approximately $273.57 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THETA has traded flat against the US dollar. One THETA coin can currently be bought for $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About THETA

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

