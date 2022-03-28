Thomas A. Hough Purchases 6,272 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Stock

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) Director Thomas A. Hough bought 6,272 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $99,975.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 60.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 199,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 89,846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

