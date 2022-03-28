Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ:TIVC) Short Interest Update

Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,400 shares, an increase of 120.5% from the February 28th total of 73,200 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 330,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TIVC opened at $1.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.64. Tivic Health Systems has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tivic Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tivic Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tivic Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tivic Health Systems Inc is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions which treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product includes ClearUP(R). Tivic Health Systems Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

