Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Down 6.2%

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.24. Approximately 51,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,504,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

TOST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $3,056,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 482,762 shares of company stock valued at $14,529,663.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $2,498,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,182,000. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,124,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

About Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

