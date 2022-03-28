Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 160 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $42,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 55.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $71.60 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.32 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.89. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

