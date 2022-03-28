Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 642 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

CHD opened at $97.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day moving average is $93.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

