Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 73,500 Shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) by 101.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BARK were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in BARK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of BARK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BARK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,554,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of BARK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BARK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,629,000. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BARK stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. BARK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00.

BARK ( NYSE:BARK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that BARK, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BARK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

