Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TRV opened at $187.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $187.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.93.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

