Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 144 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 426.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $176.80 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.97 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.88 and its 200 day moving average is $179.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

