Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 34,900 Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 80,821.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 18,589 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 17.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 11.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.97 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.91. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $146.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.87 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Quotient Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

