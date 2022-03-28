Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $285,000 Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,616,000 after purchasing an additional 805,296 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after purchasing an additional 227,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,457,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,067,000 after purchasing an additional 625,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,615 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $3,040,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMB opened at $33.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $34.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $28.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.10%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

