Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 249 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $65,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $53,678,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,478,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

Shares of SPG opened at $130.17 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.13 and a 200-day moving average of $146.34.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.49%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

