Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 261 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $154.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.75 and a 200 day moving average of $165.53. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.54 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. MKM Partners upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

