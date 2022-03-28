Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,014 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCX. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $51.93 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

