Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 11,623 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,309 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,623 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 297,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 18,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,571 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

F opened at $16.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

