Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 800 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $416,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,213. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $66.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.63. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.01 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average of $68.06.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

