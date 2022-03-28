Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 6,476 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 744% compared to the average daily volume of 767 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RL. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RL traded up $1.67 on Monday, reaching $119.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,495. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.86 and a 200-day moving average of $118.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $100.44 and a one year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.79.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

